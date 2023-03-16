VCL Rising, third peak viewership league of VALORANT regionals in EMEA

LVCL Rising has undergone many changes in the 2023 season. The departure of three great brands such as Giants, Team Heretics and KOI has led to the loss of viewers in favor of the VCTthe maximum continental competition of VALORANT.

Even so, and despite the rule of the three Spaniards, which reduces the international impact of the league, the Rising continues to be one of the most prominent in the region. This is why the grand final of the league, with CASE Esports against Team Queso, had the third highest audience data of the season.

The French league, leader without discussion

The VCL Revolution, the French VALORANT league has been the highlight. The French competition has some top-level teams, which are considered the main candidates to fight for promotion to the VCT. However, the peak of viewers was not in the final.

On the contrary, its highest figure was 44,997 viewers in the regular phase match between Mandatory Esports and JobLife, according to data from Esports Charts. In that match, Mandatory, who would finally finish second in the league, clearly won 13-4.

The second competition for data is the VCL Birlik. The Turkish league is another of the most powerful, and the numbers support it. With a peak of 28,114 viewers, the final between S2G ​​and Papara SuperMassive was the most watched in the league. Another candidate to fight the Ascension.

In Spain, how could it be otherwise, the most watched moment was the final between CASE and Team Queso. With 19,891 spectators, we were very close to 20,000, which was met with the people who filled the Municipal Theater of Torrevieja. Quite high figures for this split, and that place us as the third in Europe.