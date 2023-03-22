VCT Americas: Cloud9 changes almost its entire roster before debut

VCT Americas is just around the corner and Cloud9 would trade most of the roster that played LOCK//IN from Sao Paulo.

After the LOCK // IN of Sao Paulo, the Valorant International Leagues are about to start and some teams are even preparing changes. This is the case of Cloud9, which His roster will change a lot in the preview of the debut at VCT Americas. Here at CodigoEsports we tell you which players left and how the North American squad will now form.

On March 4, Fnatic became champion of the LOCK//IN of Sao Paulo, after defeating LOUD 3-2 in the Grand Final. Since then, the 30 teams of the Valorant International Leagues (APAC, EMEA and Americas) They are already preparing for the start of the season. As for our region, the first week will be played from April 1 and some teams like KRÜ Esports are preparing changes to their lineup. However, The organization that would renew its roster the most for VCT Americas is Cloud9changing a total of 3 pieces in relation to the team that played LOCK//IN.

After Cloud9’s first-round loss to Paper Rex, rumors of a possible exit from Jacob «yay» Whiteaker, which finally happened. Later, it was the turn of Vanity, the IGL, to leave the team after almost 2 years. Instead, the organization intends to incorporate runiformer Soniqs IGL, and Jakee, a student competition player. However, Cloud9 will part ways with one more player before league debut. Is about BlackHeart, the substitute who entered the team in the previous LOCK//IN. Although he had signed until 2026, according to the reports he would leave without playing even a single game.

In short, Cloud9 has leaf, Xeppa, Zellsis and qpert on the current roster, so he’ll have to go out and find a fifth player and a backup. The factor to take into account for this is time, since the organization does not have much. Cloud9’s debut at VCT Americas will be the April 3 against Evil Geniuses.