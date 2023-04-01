VCT Americas: Days, times and matches of Week 1

The start of the VCT Americas is just around the corner and CodigoEsports brings you the days, times and matches of the first week.

The most important Valorant competition in the region will start soon, with KRÜ and Leviatan representing Latam. Starting Saturday, the VCT Americas will live its first days in Week 1 and here we bring you the days, times and matches Of the same. The “Rosa” team will debut against FURIA, while Levianeta will do the same against NRG.

After the closure of the LOCK//IN conquered by Fnatic, teams from all over the world returned to their respective regions to prepare for the start of the season. In many cases, several rosters underwent some modifications, as is the case with Cloud9 or even KRÜ Esports. However, everything is ready for the start of the VCT Americas on April 1 and at CodigoEsports we leave you the days, times and matches that the first week will have. In addition, you will be able to find the transmission links so that you can enjoy the games in your preferred language.

Match Schedule Week 1

Saturday, April 1

Sunday, April 2

Monday, April 3

This first edition of VCT Americas will have a format of regular phase to a single wheel, where all the matches will be the best of 3. It should be noted that on April 21 the Super week will begin and everyone will play 2 games. At the end, the best 6 teams in the table will advance to the Playoffs and the rest will be eliminated. On the other hand, it is important to mention that the first 3 places will qualify directly for the Champions League and the Masters 2023. Meanwhile, the others must seek their place in the World Cup through the Last Chance Qualifier.

In short, the time for action is drawing near and you will be able to live it in the streams of LATAM, Brazil and North America. The VCT Americas will be held every week in the Riot Games Arena Los Angeles with an in-person audience.