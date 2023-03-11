VCT Americas: KRÜ confirmed the departure of Xand and Leazo from the roster

In a statement, KRÜ Esports announced that Leazo and xand are no longer part of the active roster and are allowed to listen to offers.

After its participation in LOCK//IN, the Argentine organization got down to work and will restructure its Valorant squad. This Friday, KRÜ Esports confirmed the exit from Leandro «Leazo» Liset (Head Coach) and Alexandre “xand” Zizi from the active roster. In addition, the “Rosa” gave some explanations regarding this decision through a statement.

Since the arrival of the competitive Valorant, KRÜ Esports became one of the banners of Latin America worldwide. In fact, the Rose managed to qualify for all the international tournaments played throughout history. After knowing the departure of some of its members for 2023, the expectation for this new roster was quite high. However, the Argentine organization He did not leave a good image after the defeat in the first round of LOCK//IN before NAVI. In any case, KRÜ was in charge of clarifying that the departure of Leazo and xand was not taken lightly, and that “it did not depend on the result of a match.”

xand announced he is open to listen to new proposals from any region after being surprised by the departure.

“For the past few weeks, an analysis was being carried out through performance and compliance reports that led us to rethink the assembly of the team who will represent us at VCT Americas» explained KRÜ. Therefore, the organization decided to do without the services of these two members and both will be available to listen to offers. Although no name for the role of Head Coach is yet rumored, everything would indicate that Keznit would be the one targeted to take the place of xand. If it comes to fruition, the sixth Leviathan Esports player will once again wear the shirt he wore for almost all his years in Valorant.

Finally, KRÜ tried to calm down the fans, clarifying that the other members continue to work and have given “positive results.” In short, the “Rose” will debut next April 1 for the first day of the VCT Americas against FURIA, where we will see his renewed squad in action.