VCT Americas: KRÜ Esports debuts with defeat

Bad start for KRÜ Esports at VCT Américas after losing 2-0 against FURIA on the first day.

The renewed professional competitive Valorant officially started with the new regional franchise leagues. KRÜ Esports did not have the best debut in the VCT Americas falling on the first day of the tournament against the Brazilian team FURIA with a 2-0.

After a poor performance in the LOOK//INKRÜ Esports made several changes to its squad with a new coach and the return of Keznit prior to the start of the VCT Americas. However, Atom could not be on stage confirmed in his twitter account. The results in the first series of the Latin team were not as expected, because although it had a fairly even start to the series, the second game the Brazilian squad was dominant

The series began in SPLIT with FURIA taking the first rounds of the game from defense, although KRÜ Esports led by Klaus and Melser managed to quickly turn it around, mwzera commanded the change of sides with the score even. The Brazilian team took control this time in attack, but the purple squad did not give up ground to take the lead.

Round after round the confrontation continued evenly, until dgzin sentenced the final point and map for his team with an 11-13. The action continued in ASCENT where KRÜ Esports from the defense managed to stand up to take the lead in the first rounds, but FURIA with good tackles and taking positions was able to send the change of sides with the score in their favor by 7-5.

After the break, FURIA showed clear map control by adding round after round. Despite KRÜ’s attempts to overcome in attack, it was not enough to bring down the Brazilian squad that had Khalil well planted to prevent the rival’s advances. Finally, Mazin sealed the series with the score at 13-5, taking the victory.

In the other series of the day, Sentinels defeated 100 Thieves with 2-1. The VCT Americas action continues this Sunday with MIBR versus LOUD and Evil Geniuses versus Cloud9. For its part, Leviathan will make its debut on Monday, April 3.