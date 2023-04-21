VCT EMEA 2023: dates, matches and times, week 2

second week of VCT EMEA 2023 and we already have a great game in the form of a Spanish duel. Giants and KOIs They face each other in what will undoubtedly be the duel most followed by the Spanish community, and aware of this, the organization places it as the duel of the day.

And it didn’t start out all that well for either of them. KOI pulled out a priceless victory against Na’Vi in the opening game of the first day, and fell to a Team Vitality that won both of its matches. Two victories that Fnatic also adds, being one of the rivals of a Giants that does not know victory, after also losing to Natus Vincere.

Now both must recover and add victories at the expense of the other. For what will be a confrontation full of tension, in which surely the small details and some isolated play end up deciding everything.

Dates and times of Day 2 of VCT EMEA

Unfortunately we will no longer have any more superweek in the remainder of the competition. But this second week, of the seven that remain, will be equally exciting, full of great matches like that one KOI against Giants that will close the day. While Heretics is measured against a Fnatic that measures its matches by victories, at least for now.

Wednesday, April 5: 8:00 p.m. – Team Vitality vs FUT Esports

Thursday, April 6: 6:00 p.m. – Natus Vincere vs BBL Esports

Thursday, April 6: 9:00 p.m. – Fnatic vs. Team Heretics

Friday April 7: 6:00 p.m. – Team Liquid vs. Karmine Corp.

Friday April 7: 9:00 p.m. – Giants vs. KOIs

Only the first six, at the end of the regular phase, will earn a place in the coveted playoffs, and the three Spanish teams want to be at that date to be able to fight in the Tokyo Masters or the Valorant Champions 2023.