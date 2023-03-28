VCT EMEA: Day 1 | KOI vs. NaVi and Giants vs. Fnatic

Admin 2 days ago Valorant Leave a comment 64 Views

Follow the Twitch live here:

The time has come. Today the VCT EMEA, the highest European VALORANT competition, finally begins. And it does so with two matches of Spanish teams. The first will be KOI, the set of carp, which will face a tough rival, NaVi, at 18:00. After them, the second match of the league will be the one that pits Giants against Fnatic.

Two tough games for the Spanish, who will face the a priori favorites in the first matches. We will see if they are capable of giving the bell or if, on the contrary, they end up being defeated. Let’s remember that the matchups are best of three, so we could have up to a total of six maps today.

KOI wants to turn the tide

After a not exactly successful Lock In, those from Ibai Llanos will have to give their best level in the first approach they have in VALORANT to the international league. NaVi reached the semifinals of the Sao Paulo tournament, so if they win, KOI would hit the table.

Precisely, as it is this team, it will be a difficult start. In addition, a lot is always demanded of KOI. It is what being the team of a great figure such as Ibai Llanos has, and also, the expectations created by their rosters year after year. We will see if they are able to live up to what is being asked of them this season, and if they start on the right foot today against the Ukrainian team in the first meeting.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

In heart-stopping series, NAVI left Giants empty-handed

Image Source: @valesports_emea The super week of the VCT EMEA continues its course, this afternoon …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About Us  Contact Us  Privacy Policy
© 2023 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved