VCT EMEA: Giants deal another blow to BBL Esports

The technical problems were present in this eleventh day of the VCT EMEA, At the opening of a new day of competition in the most important Valorant contest in the European region, a complication on the table of the Lithuanian player from Giants, “Nukkye”, put the entire staff to work in Berlin to solve a relief problem that, on the mouse pad of Lithuanian, generated discomfort in the movements of the mouse. After an hour’s delay, Berlin got in tune with the confrontation between giants and BBL.

The Malaga team quickly took the lead in the series. In Ice box (pick of the Turkish squad), giants got a good difference during the first side and, after the change of sides despite the fact that BBL managed to keep a good number of rounds, he could not put the Spanish squad in check, which, with a clouds (Sova) totally on fire they managed to close the icy map by 13-10 and with it, put the first point in the series.

With the spirit of having won on the map chosen by the Turks, giants he had to play a good role in his own team to take Malaga an important victory. This time the attacking side of the giants was the determining factor, in the first half and after losing the first two rounds, the Spanish team scored a 9-3 run in their favor that greatly facilitated the process for the second half. After the change of sides, the first four rounds were enough for giants to seal the game 13-3 and at the same time to put an end to an important series that allows them to climb the ranks and remain as the best Spanish team in the VCT EMEA.

The results of Week 3 of the VCT EMEA

Wednesday – Matchday 9

Yesterday – Matchday 10

KOI 0-2 FUT Esports;

Team Liquid 0-2 fnatic.

Today – Matchday 11

giants 2-0 BBL Esports;

2-0 BBL Esports; Team Vitality vs. Karmine Corp – In dispute at the time of publication.

