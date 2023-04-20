VCT EMEA: The Covid makes an appearance again, and causes the suspension of Fnatic vs. koi

The Covid hits esports again. After the pandemic and some restrictive policies in some competitions regarding the cases of the virus in recent months, everything seemed to have been left behind, but unfortunately hhas beaten the Valorant team of Fnatic that was measured to KOI in this week. The British organization made it official through a thread on Twitter:

“VCT Update: We are currently experiencing multiple cases of COVID across the team and, as a result, our matchup against KOI will be postponed until a later date. We want to wish all affected players the best and look forward to returning to the Colosseum in full health!

Many thanks to Riot for their understanding and cooperation in this matter.. We will provide further updates as we have them, including our updated schedule. Unfortunately today’s watch party in London is also postponed. Thank you for your understanding and support.”

Decision understood, but the teams will ask for a “fair” treatment

As we have learned through Sergio Ferra, KOI content creator, those affected by these positives have been both Derke and Leo, two of the key pieces of this Fnatic project. This is the first time in this split that Riot forces games to be postponed, something that has been taking a long time not only in Valorant, but in League of Legends, where some regions have had quite extreme policies regarding positives.

Focusing on the shooter and in the VCT EMEA, the complaint comes in that several teams have had players with health problems. The first case was from the same KOI, in which Koldamenta had to play with plates and 39 fever. In that same week, in the BBL against Karmine Corp, they had to stop the match to treat a player from the Turkish team.

What is clear is that Riot has learned its lesson by looking at previous precedents and it is best to stop now. Of course, what the clubs will ask for and seek is that equality for all, since this decision, if it is not prolonged with similar cases, can generate a certain discomfort in the ecosystem and in the VCT EMEA franchisees themselves.