VCT Game changers started with the successful debut of Globant Emerald

The competition of VCT Game Changers Latin America 2023 It is already underway in its first leg, where 12 teams, 6 from the North and 6 from the South, will fight to establish themselves as the best agents in the entire continent, in addition to a bag of $70,000 dollars and a place in the Game Changers World Cup.

The universe of VALORANT 2023 marks a new stage in the history of the Champions World Tour and the VCT Game Changers Latin America will not be the exception. The tournament will be played in a league divided into North and South with an all against all to the best of 3 games.

Among the 12 organizations that are part of this league is Globant Emeraldwho debuted in the tournament yesterday with an incredible performance against 9z in which they took the 2-0 victory.

VICTORY FOR @GlobantEmerald! A series that looked very even but in the end GET dominated to close it. GET 2-0 9Z #VCTGameChangers pic.twitter.com/JPVgt0qQFc — VALORANT Esports LATAM (@valesports_la) March 13, 2023

The team, made up of Antonella Reshi Ciccone, Azul Ferraz, aka Azul, Yasna Lynn Alfaro, Francisca Frantastic Castillo and Florencia Flossie Gaspariniand guided by the Brazilian coach Gustavo Horie aka Horieseeks to become one of the protagonists in the female Valorant scene and undoubtedly had an excellent start with the outstanding performance of Lynn who was named MVP of the day.

Yesterday’s match took place at 18h from Argentina (4:00 p.m. in Peru and Colombia; and 3:00 p.m. in Mexico), at which time the girls faced the squad of 9z to obtain the first victory in this regular season, having to face next week KR Esports.

KR and SunXet lead the table, after getting their first win last week, against OptixBlue and Undead Gamingrespectively.

Do not miss the next matches of VCT Game Changers Starting this March 13 from 4:00 p.m. MX/5:00 p.m. CO-PE/7:00 p.m. AR-CL on Twitch and YouTube channels.