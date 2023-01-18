VCT Lock In Sao Paulo: calendar, matches, schedule and official squads

The competitive VALORANT 2022 has been so good and promising that this 2023 looks even better, especially with the new VCT format, the franchisee and the presence of Spanish teams among the best in the world.

The VTC 2023 will begin on February 13 with a first major face-to-face tournament considered S-Tier: the Sao Paulo Lock In 2023with 32 teams (30 of the franchises and 2 guests) who will compete in a direct elimination tournament (prize still unknown).

Participating teams VCT Lock In 2023

EMEA

Americas

asia and pacific

tournament format

32 participants

simple removal: The losing team goes home.

All the matches are played to Bo3

Semifinals and Final are played to Bo5

Format: single elimination without loser bracket

matches of interest

All first round matches

FPX vs Karmine Corp | February 14 at 6:00 p.m.

BBL vs DRX | February 14 at 9:00 p.m.

C9 vs. Paper Rex | February 15 at 00:00

Team Heretics vs Evil Geniuses | February 15 at 6:00 p.m.

vs Evil Geniuses | February 15 at 6:00 p.m. MIBR vs Talon | February 15 at 9:00 p.m.

Team Liquid vs. Team Secret | February 22 at 6:00 p.m.

NAVI vs KRU | February 22 at 9:00 p.m.

ZETA vs Leviathan | February 23 at 00:00

Vitality vs. Global Esports | February 23 at 6:00 p.m.

FUT Esports vs Rex Regum Qeon | February 23 at 9:00 p.m.

100 Thieves vs. EDG | February 24 at 00:00

Sentinels vs. Fnatic | February 24 at 6:00 p.m.

T1 vs. FURY | February 24 at 9:00 p.m.

second round matches

From February 17 to 26

From February 17 to 26 When there are clashes we will update the news

