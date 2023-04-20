VCT match between KOI and Fnatic postponed due to COVID-19

The VALORANT Champions Tour EMEA (VCT EMEA) continues its course. We’ve already seen multiple teams completely dominate the competition, while others are having a harder time getting off the ground than they’d like. fnatic It is one of those teams that today seems unbeatable. And this same Thursday, April 20, they had to face koiorganization whose results are not being the best.

However, the match will not be played, at least on the scheduled date. The reason, as confirmed from fnatic and later from the VALORANT Esports account, is that multiple cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the British organization. «VCT EMEA’s Fnatic and KOI match will be postponed after detecting multiple positive cases of COVID-19. This has prevented them from making the team available for the match.”they say from VALORANT Esports.

We will not have the Fnatic – KOI on time at VCT EMEA due to COVID-19

In view of what happened, the match between FUT Esports and Giants Gaming will be the one that takes place at 6:00 p.m. (CEST). However, this does not mean that the match is cancelled. As they reveal, it will be played on another date, once this big problem is solved and both teams can face each other on equal terms. As if that were not enough, those people who got the tickets will be able to access the game at 6:00 p.m. and will receive a refund for the next few days.

Despite the fact that some time has passed since the COVID-19 generated that great pandemic, it still continues to cause problems in some competitions. It remains to wait for the members of Fnatic to recover without any inconvenience and can continue with their career and offering us these great shows in the coming months.

