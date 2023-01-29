VCT teams will have their own skins in VALORANT

Riot Games would be clear that a formula for both its electronic sports and the teams that participate in them to acquire importance is found through products within the video games themselves. Therefore, the developer would be processing the creation of skins of VALORANT weapons on the clubs accepted in the VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT). Data miners suggest that the company will want to create a base skin first and then add variants to it.

As revealed ValueLeaksthe VCT teams will have their own skin in VALORANT and players will be able to purchase them. «So far, it looks like they will be released in the next few months. Most likely a skin with a bunch of variants will happen“Said the data miner. Riot Games would follow the model of other video games such as Overwatch or Call of Duty, in which the developer creates purchasable content focused on their respective electronic sports.

On Variants, it’s more of an estimate given the amount of teams and 1 more thing. It could be a CDL type where teams get their own pack. The skins are in dev. I saw people sharing the clip from VALORANTTV that happened earlier saying it’s new info. Team skins have been known. —Mike | Valorant Leaks & News (@ValorLeaks) January 23, 2023

Technically Riot Games is no stranger to creating skins about his esports. Throughout history, the developer has created aspects of the clubs that have been proclaimed world champions in worlds. Thanks to the sporting success, organizations such as Fnatic, T1 or Invictus Gaming annually take part of the money generated by their respective skins. At the moment there is no official confirmation from Riot, but the head of VALORANT Esports, Leo Faria, has stated in an interview for The Wiseman that the items equipment customizations will exist in the shooter.

Last November, the president of the Esports section of Riot Games, John Needham, explained that the VCT teams are not franchise owners. The clubs accepted in the elite of VALORANT They are partners who have obligations such as being competitive or producing content. Therefore, in the case of not meeting the requirements, Riot reserves the right to terminate the agreement with the entities. The clubs that would benefit from the arrival of skins would be the following:

EMEA

BBL Esports

fnatic

FUT Esports

giants

Karmine Corp

koi

Natus Vincere

Team Heretics

Team Liquid

Team Vitality

America

100 thieves

Cloud9

Evil Geniuses

FURY Esports

KRÜ Esports

Leviathan

LOUD

MIBR

N.R.G.

Sentinels

Peaceful