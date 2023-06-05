VDAB’s Brussels counterpart Actiris asked Emily if she was interested in playing in a porn film: “I was surprised” (Brussels)

There are special features of working in the cultural field. Similarly, actress Emily Eichoute lives from assignment to assignment, but sometimes there are periods when she doesn’t have any work. When she recently moved to Brussels, she had to register as a job seeker with Actiris.

Emily Achoute , © Ivan Put

During the intake interview with an Actiris employee, his/her skills, studies, and interests are discussed. “Among other things, he asked if I would be willing to work on Sundays or evenings, which as an artist is a bit strange to answer. The questionnaire was clearly not well suited for our profession”, Emily tells her story. But everything went on relatively normally until she was suddenly posed with a strange question. Are you interested in starring in an erotic or pornographic film? “I was really shocked,” says the actress. “I asked Actiris’s wife if it was a serious question, but it was actually in the questionnaire. So she felt obliged to ask me that question.

“The woman tried to explain that she wanted to look at all possible options,” says Emily. According to him, the Actiris employee eventually admitted that he didn’t like the question. “But she couldn’t help it.”

susceptible people

She can do it all by herself, but Emily fears the question could have an effect on more vulnerable people. “I have friends who really can’t find work, who are in trouble and can’t pay their rent… If they get this question, they might start to think they should consider it. Ostensibly because it is actually the government that asks them this question. Some people may have a blind faith in it: if the government proposes it, it may have very good conditions.

“It concerns people who are in a difficult situation and as a solution they are proposed to enter such an ultra-uncertain sector.” Emily emphasizes that she has nothing against porn films and does not want to blackmail the actresses who act in them, “but the porn sector should not be supported by the government”.

Asked for a response, Actiris says they understand the actress’ outcry, but spokesman Romain Adam insists the question is only being asked to build a profile. “We never ask: want You work in that area, but only find out if there is interest. In this same questionnaire, we also survey dozens of other genres. So it’s certainly not the case that job seekers are barred if they indicate they are not interested.”

also in vdab

Actiris itself did not design the questionnaire, which has been in use since 2015. This is a common questionnaire prepared by Synerjob, the umbrella organization for all employment agencies in Belgium. The VDAB and its Walloon counterpart Forum also ask this question to actors or actresses looking for a job.

VDAB spokeswoman Joke Van Bommel confirmed that this has been addressed within the framework of drawing up a competence profile. “Prior to the intake interview, people can indicate online which profession they are interested in. In the profiles of actors or actresses, it is checked what interests certain genres. The erotic style is there as a choice among dozens of other competencies.

A screenshot of the VDAB’s online questionnaire.

Will there be vacancies for porn actors in VDAB? “Not so,” says Van Bommel. “But employers themselves make extensive use of our profile database to text people. There they can immediately see if there is interest in a particular genre. That way we can avoid bothering people with requests to star in an erotic film. Saves, if they are not ready for it at all.

The PVDA Brussels supports the actress’s point of view. They want to see the question removed from the questionnaire and will include Brussels’ Employment Minister Bernard Clerfait (DeFi) on the program tomorrow.