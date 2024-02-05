Vehicle thieves in Portuguesa kill a driver who resisted the robbery





CISPC director Douglas Rico announced on social networks that the investigation of the Acaragua Municipal Delegation has revealed the murder of Jean Carlos Regalado Parada, 43, which occurred on November 21 in the Portal de las Brisas urbanization, Portuguesa state.

The commissioner explained on Instagram that, after learning of the victim’s admission to the clinic with multiple wounds caused by a projectile, a multidisciplinary commission of scientific police was created that analyzed field work, film, telephone and criminal records , who determined. It involves the involvement of a 17-year-old youth, another 18-year-old and a 33-year-old man, who are all members of a criminal organization dedicated to vehicle theft in the region.

Jean Regalado was shot several times by criminals after he protested against the theft of his vehicle.

Antisocial people were captured in Duriga II and III urbanization, Acarigua parish, after a police operation, where five telephone equipment of different brands, a Ford brand vehicle, Fiesta model, were used by the criminals as a means of committing . Were recovered. , and a pistol-type firearm was seized.

It was discovered that the negative leader of the criminal group alias “El Miguel”, who is on the run, was in charge of providing weapons and ammunition for the criminals, so his arrest warrant was requested, as well as the alias ” There was also “El Chueco”. and “Machito”, both of whom were investigated for the crimes of armed robbery, vehicle theft, hitman and property damage.

The case was left to the Fifth and 11th Prosecutor’s Office of the State Public Ministry.