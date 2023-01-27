VELOX celebrates its second anniversary as an Esports organization

The Esports scene is in constant development and one of the teams that is gaining strength on the national and international scene is VELOX. better known asLightning, VELOX is an Esports club founded by Emiliano Rigoni, that In this month of January it celebrates two years since its inception.

VELOX has earned an important place in the scene, not only at a competitive level, where it recently won the AMD Red League of the Southern Cone of CS:GObut also for his style outside the competition arena, with his lifestyle headed by his content creators and ambassadors.

VELOX is an organization that goes beyond Esports and this 2023 is shaping up to be a great year to continue its expansion, seeking to meet its goal of growing even more globally.

About Emiliano Rigoni

Emiliano Rigoni is an Argentine soccer player who made his professional debut in 2013 at Club Atlético Belgrano de Córdoba. In his palmares, he finds a South American Cup with Independiente in 2017 and 5 local championships under the colors of Zenit of Russia. In addition, he played for Atalanta, Sampdoria and Elche in Spain. He currently plays for Austin FC.

About Velox

Velox is a professional esports organization founded in January 2021 by Austin FC footballer Emiliano Rigoni. Rayo currently has a Counter Strike: Global Offensive roster based in Spain and another in Latin America, a FIFA 22 team based in Buenos Aires and will soon embark on Valorant, Rocket League, Free Fire and League of Legends in Latin America, with which will have the objective of expanding in their respective regions and promoting the development of esports both in Europe and America.