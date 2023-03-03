VELOX will seek to be FIFA 23 CONMEBOL eLibertadores champion with EzeOtto

Ezequiel “EzeOtto” Ottoboni will represent VELOX in the FIFA 23 CONMEBOL eLibertadores, and will seek to be champion to qualify for the Global Series Playoffs.

VELOXthe esports team founded by the footballer Emiliano Rigoni, seeks to succeed in a variety of titles such as Counter Strike: Global Offensive, Valorant, and League of Legends. This weekend They will seek glory in FIFA 23, playing CONMEBOL eLibertadores.

will be the player Ezekiel “EzeOtto” Ottoboni who represents Rayo and seeks to become champion of America. The Argentine will play for a prizepool of $100,000 and for a direct place to the EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Global Series Playoffs. It is the most important competition in South America.

The final instance of the continental tournament will take place in person in Buenos Aires on February 25 and 26. EzeOtto is located in the group D along with Klinger, Raridade02 and SebaLuoni. To reach the playoffs, EzeOtto must win two games in the first stage.

Ezequiel qualified for CONMEBOL eLibertadores in December 2022, when he was positioned among the 16 best in South America by winning 9 of the 10 matches who played in the qualifier.