“Venezuela Game Show”, marks a milestone in the country

The great e-Sports and gamer event organized by Evenpro, “Venezuela Game Show”, became the great entertainment center for Venezuelans where at least 16,000 people enjoyed the 5,000 square meters of pure fun that were installed in the Terrace of the CCCT in Caracas.

Regardless of age, the great event marked a before and after in the world of video games in the country; with a visual and technological offer that brought together and captured the attention of both experts and the country’s neglected gamer public. In addition to many who came to enjoy and learn a little more about Esports and Geek Culture.

Additionally, around 40 thousand dollars in prizes were distributed to the winners of the hard-fought tournaments in world-renowned games such as; “Counter Strike”, “Free Fire”, “League of Legends”, “Valorant”, “FIFA 23”, “Mortal Kombat” and “Rocket League”. There were also monetary rewards for those who with their movements, ingenuity and art achieved stand out in the contests of the sticky game “Just Dance” and in Cosplay, in its two categories.

Music, entertainment and lots of technology

In addition to hardware and software manufacturers, prominent artists such as Dj Babicueto from Argentina, Kobi Cantillo, Panorama, Criollo House, the HeadshotLM band and Nohi, provided the perfect musical complement to the days of games.

During the meeting with the media, Santiago Otero, president of Evenpro, assured that “this type of event marks an important step for innovation in Venezuela and is a project that is determined in the long term and that today is defined as a milestone in this history”.

For his part, Danny Goncalves, general manager of Evenpro, stated that expectations were exceeded and “the commitment to offer more spaces for healthy recreation and enjoyment of the Venezuelan family is what motivates them to generate more proposals for the meeting and development”.

Walter Costabel, CEO of Argentina Game Show, affirmed that this first face-to-face edition in Venezuela is just a sample of what is to come for the next calls, while applauding the local talent that showed all their skills and anticipated that for the month of November A new edition will arrive in Venezuela.

This super production of Evenpro and Indus3 for Venezuela, in alliance with the Gaming & Esports Argentina Game Show circuit became a reality thanks to the support of Movilnet_e together with all the sponsors.

And the best thing is that the producers ensured that this will be the first of many events focused on gaming, which will bring together the various player communities and reward the most outstanding.