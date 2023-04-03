Venezuela | Game Show, marks a milestone

The universal

The great e-Sports and gamer event organized by Evenpro, “Venezuela Game Show”, became the great entertainment center for Venezuelans where at least 16,000 people enjoyed the 5,000 square meters of pure fun that were installed in the Terrace of the CCCT in Caracas.

Regardless of age, the great event marked a before and after in the world of video games in the country; with a visual and technological offer that brought together and captured the attention of both experts and the country’s neglected gamer public. In addition to many who came to enjoy and learn a little more about Esports and Geek Culture.

Additionally, around 40 thousand dollars in prizes were distributed to the winners of the hard-fought tournaments in world-renowned games such as; “Counter Strike”, “Free Fire”, “League of Legends”, “Valorant”, “FIFA 23”, “Mortal Kombat” and “Rocket League”. There were also monetary rewards for those who with their movements, ingenuity and art managed to stand out in the contests of the catchy game “Just Dance” and in Cosplay, in its two categories.

Music, entertainment and lots of technology

In addition to hardware and software manufacturers, prominent artists such as Dj Babicueto from Argentina, Kobi Cantillo, Panorama, Criollo House, the HeadshotLM band and Nohi, provided the perfect musical complement to the days of games.

