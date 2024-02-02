Venezuela plays double over Dominican in Miami

dominican And Venezuela Celebrate the third game of opening day In caribbean series, The tournament started in the stadium on this February 1, 2024 Loan Depot Park Of miami, Lissie Tigers And sharks of la guerra They face each other in one of the most anticipated matches of the qualifying stage.

By dominican Revealed Raul Valdes, The Cuban giants led the first two innings with some difficulties. Only his compatriots got the base yasiel puig Opening the second episode.

Cuba is more prominent with the originator of Venezuela, Correct luis miguel romero He went out to the box. One who was born in Guantanamo came to be known as oakland athletics For big league, However, he did not debut.

The first defensive play of some relevance occurred in the bottom of the first inning. Emilio Bonifacio He started the match with a bunt hit. The Dominican drove the ball into the second baseman’s field with enough force to avoid going out. Easy.

it was the turn of gustavo nunez, designer of dominican hit a sinker with the opener Venezuela One ball and one strike count. He hit the line at 99.1 mph. However, the ball went in front of the second baseman. Alcides Escobar, He held his breath and immediately released it for the start. there he caught leonardo reginato and completed the double play Venezuela, Two out.

The innings ended with Romero out. robinson canoe,

perfect dominican And Venezuela they faced each other Last of caribbean series 2023, The Quisqueans were victorious in Monumental Stadium of Caracas,

This tournament will be held in a stadium for the first time in 2024 big league, earlier in the day Puerto Rico won nicaragua And Curacao To Mexico,

Venezuela doubles over Dominican Republic in Miami 2024 Caribbean Series

