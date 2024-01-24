Venezuelan Armando Medina died after being poisoned by methanol while visiting the Dominican Republic





This January 24, Venezuelan citizen Armando Medina died after losing the fight for life after consuming adulterated alcohol while on an excursion organized in the Dominican Republic by the defunct tourism company Ata Excursiones.

By: Caribbean

This information was given by his wife Ainhoa ​​Garate through a story published on Armando’s Instagram account at 7 am.

“Thank you all for your unconditional support and keeping an eye on her. With all the pain in my soul I inform you that Armandito could not resist this fight.

At 3 a.m. this morning, the account, via another story, reported that Armando was in “very delicate health” and had been admitted to the hospital, with hopes of later trying to find a bed in intensive care.

the beginning of a nightmare

In December 2020, Venezuelan artist and tattoo lover Armando lived in the Dominican Republic and was preparing to immigrate to Spain with his wife Ahiona.

However, everything fell apart when, on his next trip and in celebration of a friend’s birthday, which took place on October 31 on the island of Saona, Armando consumed methanol supplied by the tourist company Ata Excursiones as part of his drinks. Did. you are welcome. Information that it was legal rum.

