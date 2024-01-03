Venezuelan champion! Tiburones defeats Lissi and wins its first Caribbean Series

The new Caribbean Monarchs broke a 15-year drought without a championship for Venezuelan teams in the tournament.

sharks of la guerra They have become champions of the Caribbean for the first time in their history. In its third appearance in tournament history, the Venezuelan champions defeated the previous reigning champions, Lissie Tigers of the Dominican Republic, in a match that ended with a score of three to nil and where ricardo pintoTheir opening batsman became the hero with an extraordinary start.

won the caribbean championship Shark In this instance, a 15-year drought of Venezuelan teams without winning a title was broken Aragua Tigers They became the last team to win the tournament before this year. moreover, ozzie guillen He became the first Latin American leader in history to win world SeriesYour country’s winter tournament and a caribbean series,

Venezuelan champion did not get the lead from the beginning of the match cesar valdez Throw gently. After four innings, Venezuelan batters had seven hits, walked three, struck out only one opponent and allowed three clean runs. On the contrary, the opener ricardo pintoWith only three days’ rest, he pitched 5.2 shutout innings with six strikeouts, one walk and four hits allowed en route to his victory.

The Sharks were crowned champions for the first time in their history. Caribbean Professional Baseball Confederation.

How did they score?

The first came in the bottom of the fourth inning. The innings started with a hit. yasiel puigwho was replaced by a pinch-runner (Odubel Herrera) due to injury, advanced to second after another hit and later advanced to third with a sacrifice bunt, herrera The scoring ended with a sacrifice fly. Alcides Escobar,

Shark He would return to the attack with an RBI single in the fifth inning. Ramon FloresThe race that follows is a triple toe Hernan Perezwho forced Lisi To bring out your stellar pitcher, cesar valdez, Herrera was in charge of taking Perez To the rubber with a ground ball at second base for the third round of the game in Venezuela’s favor.