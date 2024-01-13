Venezuelan NGOs criticize reintroduction of bill governing them





Venezuelan non-governmental organizations (NGOs) criticized this Friday that the National Assembly (AN, Parliament) has resumed discussion on a bill that seeks to control their actions and financing, and whose consultation process Open to citizens as established by local law. , started from today.

On its “Violates the human right to freedom of association” through restrictions subject to requirements “disproportionate” And without defined evaluation criteria.

“This law violates the human right to freedom of association, aggravates the closure of civil space, retaliates against all autonomous collaborative forms of Venezuelan society, breaks international human rights treaties signed by the State and the Constitution”Said.

On the same social network, the organization Encuentro, Justicia y Perdon recalled that the approval of this criterion, which would exclude NGOs “In a state of indefinite legal uncertainty”This type of action had already been rejected by about 500 groups who jointly spoke out against the legal instrument.

Other organizations that spoke were Access to Justice and LGBTIQ+ Violence ObservatoryWho insisted, also in X, that the norm is against international standards and unknown to citizens.

#legalwarning National Assembly (AN) will begin from Friday #12inch Public consultation of the draft law on supervision, regularization, performance and financing of NGOs and related parties (anti-social law), approved in the first discussion on January 23, 2023. #JusticeGo pic.twitter.com/Gx17QXLPuj – Access to Justice (@AccesoaJusticia) 11 January 2024

An early draft of the legislation shared by some legislators last year contemplates a fine of up to $12,000 for groups that are not registered with the controlling entity they plan to create, or that do not use donations. Do not declare identity and origin.

we join in #alert In the face of a legislative initiative contrary to human rights standards that seeks to further limit civic space and the work of organizations https://t.co/SX83F1KQYL —Observatory?? LGBTIQ+ Violence (@ovlgbtiq) 12 January 2024

According to a statement from the legislature, AN launched an open consultation with civil society on the project this Friday. “Seeks to permit, supervise, review and register NGOs”,

According to the document, the public discussion will continue throughout the weekend and this Friday will be attended by members of social movements, officials from the Prosecutor’s Office, the Supreme Court, the Armed Forces and some ministries, as well as law students.

efe