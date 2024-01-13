Venezuelan NGOs criticize reintroduction of bill governing them

Admin 14 mins ago News Leave a comment 40 Views


Representatives of the National Electoral Council and the new leadership participate in a session in the session room of the Federal Legislative Palace of the National Assembly in Caracas (Venezuela) today. Venezuela’s new National Electoral Council (CNE), appointed this Thursday by Parliament with an official majority, will be composed of three Chavista rectors and two opposition deputies for a seven-year term. The members of the CNE were selected from among 104 candidates, from which emerged the quintet formed by Chavistas Elvis Amoroso, Rosalba Gil and Carlos Quintero and opponents Aimé Nogal and Juan del Pino. EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Venezuelan non-governmental organizations (NGOs) criticized this Friday that the National Assembly (AN, Parliament) has resumed discussion on a bill that seeks to control their actions and financing, and whose consultation process Open to citizens as established by local law. , started from today.

On its “Violates the human right to freedom of association” through restrictions subject to requirements “disproportionate” And without defined evaluation criteria.

“This law violates the human right to freedom of association, aggravates the closure of civil space, retaliates against all autonomous collaborative forms of Venezuelan society, breaks international human rights treaties signed by the State and the Constitution”Said.

On the same social network, the organization Encuentro, Justicia y Perdon recalled that the approval of this criterion, which would exclude NGOs “In a state of indefinite legal uncertainty”This type of action had already been rejected by about 500 groups who jointly spoke out against the legal instrument.

Other organizations that spoke were Access to Justice and LGBTIQ+ Violence ObservatoryWho insisted, also in X, that the norm is against international standards and unknown to citizens.

An early draft of the legislation shared by some legislators last year contemplates a fine of up to $12,000 for groups that are not registered with the controlling entity they plan to create, or that do not use donations. Do not declare identity and origin.

According to a statement from the legislature, AN launched an open consultation with civil society on the project this Friday. “Seeks to permit, supervise, review and register NGOs”,

According to the document, the public discussion will continue throughout the weekend and this Friday will be attended by members of social movements, officials from the Prosecutor’s Office, the Supreme Court, the Armed Forces and some ministries, as well as law students.

efe

(TagstoTranslate)National Assembly

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

¿Pensando en mudarse al extranjero en 2024? Estos son los mejores países para expatriados

(CNN) — Un nuevo año es un momento ideal para comprometerse con objetivos de gran alcance …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Designed by PlayCrazyGame
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved