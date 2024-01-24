Venezuelan opposition to condemn Norway’s allegations that Maduro regime has violated election agreements

Gerardo Blyde on the disqualification of Maria Corina Machado

Venezuelan opposition unites Democratic Unitary Forum (PUD) announced this saturday The facilitators of the political talks will condemn Norway, a partial violation of the agreements signed in Barbados by the regime of Nicolas MaduroFollowing the confirmation of the disqualification against presidential candidate María Corina Machado.

Opposition delegation also requested for talks with Chavismo Formation of a Monitoring and Verification Commission to evaluate the status of signed agreementsLast October, in Barbados.

“In every agreement we have established a commission and they are very difficult, if not almost impossible, to set up. They do not want control over the verification and execution of each stage of the agreements,” said the head of the opposition delegation at the talks. gerardo blydeIn statements given to the press.

In the delegation’s opinion, Chavismo has violated the consensus after the Supreme Court confirmed on Friday the disqualification against Machado, which prevents him from competing in the presidential elections, despite the fact that he is accepted as the candidate of the opposition majority. was chosen. In the primary, it received 92.35% votes.

bleed asked The sentence which confirmed the disqualification against Machado should be overturned. “This should be reversed and returned to the previous situation (of political dialogue),” the lawyer said, and condemned that, with this measure published on Friday, the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) has without the right of defense Machado was sentenced.

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado (Photo: Europa Press)



He also pointed out that, at this time, a group should already be formed to evaluate “the truthfulness and correct execution of what was agreed”, as was established between the parties in October, when the agreement Was signed. “Partial Agreement on the Promotion of Political Rights and Electoral Guarantees for All.”

He explained that it is established that the parties “must, by mutual consent, appoint two additional people” so that they, together with someone nominated by Norway – the facilitator of political negotiations – verify compliance with the agreement. But both the Maduro regime and the opposition are “by default.”

Furthermore, he also told The “presidential election date” must already be established or, at least, fairly close, Scheduled for the second half of this year.

For Bleed, the lack of an exact date, as well as an electoral schedule, means “trying to make it impossible to have enough time for all the observation missions coming, trying to make it impossible to do everything that needs to be done.” In addition to aspects, the electoral registry was carried out with the registration of new voters.

The Supreme Court also confirmed the administrative sanction against two-time presidential candidate Henrique Capriles and five other opponents, in response to a request to review the disqualifications initiated by these anti-Chavistas, as part of a mechanism to study them. in the form of. Matters agreed upon. In Barbados.

(with information from EFE)