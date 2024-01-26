Venezuelan political leader Tomás Sequeira was released.





Venezuelan political leader Tomas Sequeira was released last Thursday, January 25, after being presented in a Caracas court.

lapatilla.com

This information was made known by journalist Ramon Veliz through his social networks.

The political leader was reportedly captured on Monday by the joint commissions of SEBIN and DGCIM, along with the political leader Luis Camaçaro, head of María Corina Machado’s campaign command in Yaracuy.

Although there is not much information about the terms of his release, it has been revealed that he is already in his home in the Municipality of Independência.

Sequeira’s relatives spoke briefly to lawyer and human rights defender, Eduardo Torres, and confirmed that he was already at home, as Yaracuy al Día reported.

Torres explained that he did not need information about Camaçaro, as he had not been able to re-establish telephone contact with Sequeira’s family, nor did he know under what legal status he was released. That is, it is not clear whether any trial took place or he was released without any charges.