Venezuelan YouTuber denounced that his video about Nicaragua was “removed” from the network.

Just seven days after Miami-based Venezuelan content creator Oscar Alejandro Pérez released the first installment of a report via his YouTube channel in which he described what life is like in Nicaragua under the dictatorships of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, the Ortega Movement Arguing alleged “copyright rights”, it managed to “remove” the video from that platform.

“Friends of Nicaragua, the first video of the series that I recorded in your country was removed from YouTube,” Pérez explained through his Twitter account this Sunday, March 10.

Furthermore, he revealed that he is “taking appropriate measures to increase it again.”

JP+ reports Venezuelan YouTuber’s video

Although the Venezuelan content creator, in his publication on his social network, did not elaborate on the reasons for “removing” his video about Nicaragua, when attempting to view said content on YouTube, the platform The description read “The video is no longer available.” Due to a copyright infringement claim made by JP+.”

The website Juventud Presidente (JP+), which also has a YouTube channel, is controlled by the Ortega Murillo dictatorship through members of the Sandinista Youth (JS), and was in charge of condemning Venezuelan content creators’ videos.

Apparently, the regime did not like that Pérez described what it was like to live under a dictatorship in Nicaragua, because in his report – in addition to condemning police harassment – ​​he detailed some of the conditions that are evident in Nicaragua, Among these: the exaltation of the image of Hugo Chávez, who was ordered by the dictatorship to place a metal monument with his image at an intersection in Managua; Planting the Ortega flag in all state institutions and public entertainment centers; Permanence of a de facto police state in the country with police presence on street corners, shopping centers and intersections; and the destruction of independent media.

Pérez, although he released his report on March 3, visited Nicaragua early last February. Upon reaching the country, although he tried to do so discreetly, They were intimidated and harassed by the police, Who searched him, photographed him and forced him to show all his belongings and social networks.

“I thought everything was going well (…) That’s what I thought, when I ordered a taxi and was just getting into the car, two police officers came up to me and stopped me, they asked me if I was a foreigner. And why am I recording? In the car. Airport. “They asked me to show them my YouTube channel, I showed them and they took pictures of the screen, they took pictures of my social networks,” the YouTuber said in that part of the video. Which was condemned by the Ortega movement on YouTube. Alleged copyright argument. Author.