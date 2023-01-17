venue, dates, formats and qualified teams

The VALORANT Lock//In São Paulo will be the first global event of 2023 and will be held in person in Brazil.

Brazil is the home of the most recent world champion of VALORANT, after the organization of LOUD managed to lift the title in Istanbul in 2022. And now it will also host the first tournament to be held under the new format of the VTC 2023with the main teams in the world.

Format VALORANT Lock//In San Pablo 2023

The VALORANT Lock//In Saint Paul 2023 It will be the largest global tournament in VALORANT history, with 32 organizations seeking to conquer the championship that will feature an all-new single-elimination format.

The 32 teams will be separated into two groups of 16 teams, where they will face each other in Best of 3 head-to-head matches, where the winning team will advance to the next round and the losing team will be eliminated without a second chance. The finals of each group and the final between the winners of each of them will be played for the Best of 5.

Participating teams of VALORANT Lock//In San Pablo 2023

The VALORANT Lock//In San Pablo 2023 will have the participation of the 30 franchises of the VCT Champions Tour 2023 from the Americas, EMEA and Pacific regions, as well as two invited organizations from China, a country in which Esport was recently accepted and introduced. The organizations are expected to be EDward Gaming and FunPlus Phoenix.

When is VALORANT Lock//In San Pablo 2023 played?

The VALORANT Lock/In San Pablo 2023 will begin on February 13, 2023.