Versatile Oscar-winning American actor Alan Arkin passes away at 89 – Variety – Stock Exchange News

Alan Arkin, a versatile and prolific American actor who flourished in both comedic and dramatic roles and won an Oscar for playing a heroin-addicted grandfather in the 2006 film “Little Miss Sunshine,” has died at 89. , Variety reported on Friday. ., citing a statement from his family.

Arkin died Thursday at his home in Carlsbad, California, reports Variety. Reuters could not immediately confirm his death.

“Our father was a uniquely gifted force of nature, both as an artist and a man. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, he was greatly respected and will be greatly missed,” said Arkin’s son Adam , Matthew and Anthony wrote in a joint statement. for the people.

Arkin starred in several motion pictures, was nominated for an Academy Award four times, and won Broadway’s highest honor, the Tony Award, in 1963 for his first major stage role in Carl Reiner’s “Enter Laughing”.

His first major film role also earned him an Oscar nomination – in the Cold War comedy “The Russians Are Coming!” Best Actor for playing a Soviet sailor in! Since 1966. The Russians are coming!”

Arkin was initially rejected for the role in “Little Miss Sunshine”, which eventually won him a Best Actor Oscar, because the directors felt he was too intelligent. The character was a foul-mouthed 80-year-old grandfather who had been frail and unstable for years due to drug abuse and bad behavior.

During a 2007 interview with The New York Times, Arkin, flexing his biceps and striking a muscular pose, said, “That’s the best rejection I ever got in my life – they thought I was too manly.”

Arkin had a memorable dramatic role as a psychopathic killer in the 1967 film “Wait Until Dark” alongside Audrey Hepburn. He later said that he did not like the scenes where his character terrorized Hepburn: “I didn’t enjoy being cruel to her. It made me very uncomfortable.”

He appeared as a deaf and mute in the 1968 adaptation of Carson McCullers’ novel “The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter”, which earned him his second Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

In 1970, he starred in the film version of Joseph Heller’s novel “Catch-22”, a strong performance in a film that was considered a disappointment.

Arkin received acclaim for his performance in the 2012 thriller “Argo”, which tells the true story of a CIA mission to free six Americans from Iran by disguising as crew members of an elaborately fictionalized alien film. Directed by Ben Affleck, the film won the Academy Award for Best Picture.

He remained remarkably active in film and television until his 80s. He received acclaim and an Emmy nomination for the TV series “The Kominsky Method” starring Michael Douglas, which debuted in 2018.

Some of Arkin’s other films were “The Seven-Per-Cent Solution” in 1976, “The In-Laws” in 1979, “Edward Scissorhands” in 1990, “Glengarry Glen Ross” in 1992, “Grosse Pointe Blank” in 1997, “The Slums of Beverly Hills” in 1998, “Get Smart” in 2008, “Sunshine Cleaning” in 2008, “Stand Up Guys” in 2012 and “Going in Style” in 2017.

All his films did not do well. For example, he said he did “Freebie and the Bean” in 1974 because “I needed bread.”

Alan Wolf Arkin was born on March 26, 1934, in Brooklyn, New York City, but his family later moved to Los Angeles when he was 11 years old. His father, a painter and writer, lost his job as a teacher after being accused of being a communist during the “Red Scare” of the 1950s.

Arkin was one of the original members of the influential Chicago improv comedy troupe Second City and sang in a folk group, including the hit version of the 1950s single “The Banana Boat Song”, popularized by Harry Belafonte. Arkin also worked as a film and stage director, made several TV appearances, and wrote several books.