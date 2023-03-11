Verse by Anitta in “Bellaquita (Remix)” explodes on TikTok – Portal Famosos Brasil

Anitta’s verse in “Bellaquita (Remix)” explodes on TikTok

Look at her being successful on the neighbor app! Anitta has received great support in her career due to the community of TikTok users. The artist’s tracks have been viralizing a lot on the video app.

After going viral with “Downtown”, a collaboration with J Balvin, Anita began to show growth on TikTok again, but this time, with the track “Bellaquita (Remix)”, by Puerto Rican singer Darell and which features collaborations with Lenny Tavárez, Anitta and Natti Natasha.

In the last 10 days, more than 300,000 videos were made using Anitta’s excerpt in the song. This Tuesday (05), the platform already had almost 500,000 videos with the singer’s vocals.

Influencer and dancer Kimberly Loaiza, who has more than 52 million followers and 2.9 BILLION likes, also made a challenge using the track:

Ya casi, we will meet beauties ✨

♬ NEW TREND – Dalex & Lenny Tavárez

