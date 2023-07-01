Verstappen on the mat with the managers, Red Bull fans booing for Ricciardo | gp fan recap

In this gp fan recap Today we bring you the most read Formula 1 news. Below you will find the most talked about topics from the royalty of motorsport in one article. This way you will get complete information about all the happenings within few minutes.

Friday in Austria was of course mainly dominated by qualifying at the Red Bull Ring. This weekend we will of course be driving according to the sprint race format, meaning the male drivers will actually have to race for the marbles on Friday for the best possible position on Sunday’s starting grid. Max Verstappen eventually took pole position, but was called to the stewards after the session for an alleged foul on Kevin Magnussen. He escaped without any harm. Of course a lot more happened, which you can read about in this recap.

Article continues under Video

Russell: “Verstappen is suddenly not a second faster than he was three years ago”

During the press conference ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix, the drivers present were asked who according to them are the three best performing drivers of the 2023 season so far. Max Verstappen’s name came up several times, but not everyone was eager to answer. Read more? Click here!

Verstappen suffers a setback during FP1 qualifying for the Grand Prix of Austria

Max Verstappen completed the first free practice fastest. The Red Bull Racing driver clocked a time of 1.05.074 at the Red Bull Ring thus topping the time table. Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc completed the top three. With the result, Verstappen managed to deliver a strong blow to the optimistic competition at the start of the weekend. Read more? Click here!

Opinion divided among Red Bull fans after qualifying GP Austria: “Announce Ricciardo”

Sergio Pérez failed to get past Q2 in Austria for the fourth time this season and it caused quite a stir on the internet. Many fans of Red Bull Racing wonder whether this is not the time to intervene. The Mexican veteran finished second in Q1, just a second behind teammate Max Verstappen. However, things went wrong in the second quarter. Pérez saw his lap times drop after all three runs as he went too far exiting turn nine/entering turn ten. Some fans wonder whether it is not time for Red Bull Racing to intervene, while others are encouraging him. Read more? Click here!

Verstappen summons managers over possible interference with Magnussen

Max Verstappen took pole position on Friday during qualifying for the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Austria for Sunday’s race. However, this good qualification is now gone, as the Dutchman has to report to the stewards at 8 pm. The reigning world champion must have gotten in the way of Haas driver Kevin Magnussen during qualifying. Read more? Click here!

Verstappen survived the dance: FIA does not punish Dutchman after stewards probe

Max Verstappen was called into race management on Friday after qualifying. The motorsport body summoned the polesitter for Sunday’s race for allegedly getting in Kevin Magnussen’s way during qualifying, but Verstappen was caught dancing and escaped punishment. Read more? Click here!