Verstappen wins GP of Monaco with a surplus after soaking wet end, disappointing afternoon for team-mate Pérez | Play

Without blinking Max Verstappen has won the Monaco Grand Prix for the second time. In Formula 1, the world champion was in the lead from start to finish. Even the rain in the slot didn’t faze the Dutchman. He is well ahead of first chaser and teammate Sergio Pérez, who had a disappointing afternoon towards the end of the race. Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon crawled onto the podium as numbers two and three.

Expensive yachts, many stars and even faster cars. That’s the Grand Prix of Monaco. The Formula One circus pitches its tent in the principality this weekend. The annual rendezvous with the Dwarf Kingdom brought together many famous names again this year. Attentive spectators included Thibaut Courtois, PSG striker Neymar, former tennis star Maria Sharapova and actor Tom Holland.

Max Verstappen did not intend to give up his first place in the World Cup standings and reached pole position on Saturday. The Dutchman overtook Fernando Alonso in the extreme after a spectacular final sector. Things went less well for his teammate Sergio Pérez. The Mexican came into contact with the wall very quickly and had to give up. Last year’s winner was allowed to start his catch-up race from last place today.

After Perez's car crashed on Saturday.



On the road, starts are always important and Max Verstappen knew that too. The world champion shot well immediately and left no chance to Alonso. Behind him, several riders – including Pérez – immediately prepared to switch to the hard tyres.

The gap between Verstappen and his pursuers continued to grow. There was not much tension in Monaco except for an incident between Sainz and Ocon. From the end to 25 rounds. The rain rapidly intensified and in no time the entire course became very slippery.

Casual Slots in Monaco

Fernando Alonso took a chance and switched to medium tyres. Moments later, Max Verstappen came in. He made a better estimate of the rain forecast and opted for ‘intermediate’. The Spaniard at Aston Martin soon realized he had made the wrong choice. He honestly admitted his mistake and was forced to convert again. Missed profit opportunities.

Events piled up. Lance Stroll lost his front wing and gave up. Kevin Magnussen went off the track and eventually retired early from the race. Even Sergio Pérez hit his car on the side. It was becoming increasingly difficult to maintain control of the speeding cars.

Kevin Magnussen lost control on the wet course.



At the front, even rain and an incident-rich finish could not discourage Max Verstappen. The World Cup leader was dominant from the start and has not relinquished that position. He widens the gap in the World Cup standings to his teammate Sergio Pérez, who had a disappointing afternoon at the end of the race.

Fernando Alonso could look back on a solid performance. The Spaniard was never able to get his hands on first place, but was back on the podium. A lucky Esteban Ocon was third on the podium.

The Mercedes pair finished just short of the podium. Hamilton crossed the line in fourth, Russell in fifth. Remaining top ten: Charles Leclerc, Pierre Gasly, Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Verstappen extends World Cup lead

This is Redbull’s sixth win in as many games. The racing team continues to stand head and shoulders above its competitors. Verstappen now leads Sergio Pérez in the World Cup standings by 39 points. Next week, Formula 1 will be in Barcelona for the GP of Spain.

Ocon and Alonso were happy with their podium finishes.







