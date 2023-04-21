Versus / One more hobby, Neymar plays Counter-Strike while recovering from his injury

The Brazilian star, Neymar Jr. is currently injured and will be subtracted for the remainder of the season at Paris Saint-Germain. However, while the striker recovers, he is pursuing other hobbies outside of football. The Brazilian “10” was recently seen with Oleksandar Kostyljev, better known as “s1mple”. The Ukrainian is one of the best Counter-Strike players worldwide and they were together at the CS:GO World Championship, held in Brazil. Neymar even received “s1mple” at his home, and played a few games of “Counter” with the professional video game player. Both have mutual admiration for their professional careers and the Brazilian star has already invited the professional gamer to his house in Paris on several occasions. Let’s remember that Neymar is a great fan of video games, his best-remembered time in “streaming” was during the confinement due to the COVID-19 pandemic, where the Brazilian star broadcast live for his followers, even “hugging” the fans. Spanish speakers by sharing their live shows with Ibai Llanos, Sergio “Kun Agüero and other Spanish-speaking streamers. Comments









Player of the golden age of Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United who won everything, he was an important pillar of the team despite the fact that he was not always a starter in the grand scheme that the "red devils" presented in those years. Defender Wes Brown won everything with Manchester, he won the Premier League trophy 7 times, he was also champion of the Champions League in two seasons, the Intercontinental Cup and the Club World Cup. Brown was signed by Manchester United when he was just 12 years old, and in the first decade of the 2000s he was considered in the starting team on several occasions. His success was so great that he earned more than 60,000 euros a week, in addition to being called up to the England team on many occasions, crowning his best years in his professional life with the red team. Then the defender toured some English clubs and ended his sports career in India, in the year 2018. The defender recently divorced his wife with whom he has three children and after that, his "bankruptcy" was made official. Brown has been in the crosshairs of his country's HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) and The authorities have made good the agency's request to declare the laureate defense bankrupt. The ex-wife herself referred to the "great" life they led: "We have a lovely life and all this money, and I'm not saying money isn't great, but when you're in it you live in a bubble. While the fans can be amazing, they can also be very cruel." "It's up to us to pick up the pieces and carry what's left at the end of their careers," added Leanne, his ex-wife. The case of Wes Brown, joins other Premier League footballers who are also going through the same situation this year, at the beginning of 2023 the economic crisis that ex-Liverpool Jermaine Pennant and the famous striker, also a star of the " Reds" Craig Bellamy.









