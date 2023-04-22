Versus / The editor-in-chief of a German magazine is dismissed for a false interview with Schumacher

The editor-in-chief of the German magazine Die Aktuelle, which published a fake interview with Michael Schumacher, conducted with artificial intelligence, has been fired, the Funke media group announced on Saturday.
“This tasteless and misleading article should never have appeared. It does not correspond in any way to the standards of journalism that we -and our readers- expect from a group like Funke,” lamented Bianca Pohlmann, director of the magazines of the Funke group.
“The editor-in-chief of Die Aktuelle, Anne Hoffmann, who assumed the journalistic responsibility of the magazine since 2009, has been removed from her duties” since this Saturday, she adds, presenting her “excuses” to the family of the legendary German Formula 1 driver .
The magazine had boasted that it had obtained an interview with Michael Schumacher, his first since his skiing accident and severe head injury in late 2013 in the French Alps.
On Wednesday, the magazine, which specializes in information about famous people, published the “interview” and revealed that it had been generated by artificial intelligence.
The article had quotes attributed to Schumacher, talking about his family life since the accident and his state of health.
Following this publication, the former champion’s family had announced their intention to file a complaint.
The family of Michael Schumacher, who is 54 years old, scrupulously protects the privacy of the former champion, who has not been seen in public since his accident. Almost no information has been leaked since then about his state of health.
Driver with the most titles in F1 history, with seven crowns, tied with Lewis Hamilton, who succeeded him at Mercedes, left hospital six months after his accident and was placed in a medicalized bed in the family mansion in Switzerland, in Gland (canton of Vaud).
The Brazilian star, Neymar Jr. is currently injured and will be subtracted for the remainder of the season at Paris Saint-Germain. However, while the striker recovers, he is pursuing other hobbies outside of football.
The Brazilian “10” was recently seen with Oleksandar Kostyljev, better known as “s1mple”. The Ukrainian is one of the best Counter-Strike players worldwide and they were together at the CS:GO World Championship, held in Brazil.
Neymar even received “s1mple” at his home, and played a few games of “Counter” with the professional video game player. Both have mutual admiration for their professional careers and the Brazilian star has already invited the professional gamer to his house in Paris on several occasions.
Let’s remember that Neymar is a great fan of video games, his best-remembered time in “streaming” was during the confinement due to the COVID-19 pandemic, where the Brazilian star broadcast live for his followers, even “hugging” the fans. Spanish speakers by sharing their live shows with Ibai Llanos, Sergio “Kun Agüero and other Spanish-speaking streamers.
Player of the golden age of Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United who won everything, he was an important pillar of the team despite the fact that he was not always a starter in the grand scheme that the “red devils” presented in those years.
Defender Wes Brown won everything with Manchester, he won the Premier League trophy 7 times, he was also champion of the Champions League in two seasons, the Intercontinental Cup and the Club World Cup.
Brown was signed by Manchester United when he was just 12 years old, and in the first decade of the 2000s he was considered in the starting team on several occasions.
His success was so great that he earned more than 60,000 euros a week, in addition to being called up to the England team on many occasions, crowning his best years in his professional life with the red team.
Then the defender toured some English clubs and ended his sports career in India, in the year 2018.
The defender recently divorced his wife with whom he has three children and after that, his “bankruptcy” was made official. Brown has been in the crosshairs of his country’s HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) and The authorities have made good the agency’s request to declare the laureate defense bankrupt.
The ex-wife herself referred to the “great” life they led: “We have a lovely life and all this money, and I’m not saying money isn’t great, but when you’re in it you live in a bubble. While the fans can be amazing, they can also be very cruel.”
“It’s up to us to pick up the pieces and carry what’s left at the end of their careers,” added Leanne, his ex-wife.
The case of Wes Brown, joins other Premier League footballers who are also going through the same situation this year, at the beginning of 2023 the economic crisis that ex-Liverpool Jermaine Pennant and the famous striker, also a star of the ” Reds” Craig Bellamy.
