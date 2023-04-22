Versus / The great gift that the Palmeiras jewel gave to his ex-girlfriend

Barely 16 years old and signed by Real Madrid, Endrick, still a forward for Palmeiras, had moments in the “Verdao” match against Cerro Porteño for the Copa Libertadores. The “jewel” of the Palmeiras youth academy is one of the great promises of Brazilian football, along with the Athletico Paranaense player, the striker Vitor Roque, who is 18 years old. However, this is not the novelty, but the young man took advantage of the moment he is living in his career to arrange something very special for his ex-girlfriend, Lara Hernandes. The young striker shared a story about his ex-girlfriend on his Instagram account, with a photograph of the great gift he gave her: a new car. Endrick admitted that although they are not together, he still has a great affection for his ex-partner. Endrick assured that the gesture was to thank his ex-partner for the good times they had in their relationship: “Nothing but to repay you with this! Gratitude and respect for everything you taught me”the striker said. Comments









The editor-in-chief of the German magazine Die Aktuelle, which published a fake interview with Michael Schumacher, conducted with artificial intelligence, has been fired, the Funke media group announced on Saturday. “This tasteless and misleading article should never have appeared. It does not correspond in any way to the standards of journalism that we -and our readers- expect from a group like Funke,” lamented Bianca Pohlmann, director of the magazines of the Funke group. “The editor-in-chief of Die Aktuelle, Anne Hoffmann, who assumed the journalistic responsibility of the magazine since 2009, has been removed from her duties” since this Saturday, she adds, presenting her “excuses” to the family of the legendary German Formula 1 driver . The magazine had boasted that it had obtained an interview with Michael Schumacher, his first since his skiing accident and severe head injury in late 2013 in the French Alps. On Wednesday, the magazine, which specializes in information about famous people, published the “interview” and revealed that it had been generated by artificial intelligence. The article had quotes attributed to Schumacher, talking about his family life since the accident and his state of health. Following this publication, the former champion’s family had announced their intention to file a complaint. The family of Michael Schumacher, who is 54 years old, scrupulously protects the privacy of the former champion, who has not been seen in public since his accident. Almost no information has been leaked since then about his state of health. Driver with the most titles in F1 history, with seven crowns, tied with Lewis Hamilton, who succeeded him at Mercedes, left hospital six months after his accident and was placed in a medicalized bed in the family mansion in Switzerland, in Gland (canton of Vaud). Berlin, Germany | AFP. Comments









The Brazilian star, Neymar Jr. is currently injured and will be subtracted for the remainder of the season at Paris Saint-Germain. However, while the striker recovers, he is pursuing other hobbies outside of football. The Brazilian “10” was recently seen with Oleksandar Kostyljev, better known as “s1mple”. The Ukrainian is one of the best Counter-Strike players worldwide and they were together at the CS:GO World Championship, held in Brazil. Neymar even received “s1mple” at his home, and played a few games of “Counter” with the professional video game player. Both have mutual admiration for their professional careers and the Brazilian star has already invited the professional gamer to his house in Paris on several occasions. Let’s remember that Neymar is a great fan of video games, his best-remembered time in “streaming” was during the confinement due to the COVID-19 pandemic, where the Brazilian star broadcast live for his followers, even “hugging” the fans. Spanish speakers by sharing their live shows with Ibai Llanos, Sergio “Kun Agüero and other Spanish-speaking streamers. Comments

