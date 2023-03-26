Vic Brow raises love issues in new release ‘Fica’

Vic Brown came back with another romantic launch that stayed in the minds of lovers, or rather, those in which the passion died, but still didn’t realize it. “Fica” hits all music apps this Friday, March 24, with music produced by Grammy nominees: Los Brasileros.

Composed by the artist together with her producers, the track brought back the groove, resuming the singer’s identity of presenting lively melodies when portraying sad situations. The lyrics, inspired by a true story, raise doubts when we feel like walking different paths even though we are in a healthy and long-lasting relationship.

“A relationship does not necessarily have to end for a serious reason in which the parties are emotionally injured. I read the break-up letters from a close friend, who had been in a healthy relationship for almost a decade, but with time both began to have contrasting wills and to speak different languages. I transformed her experience, this difficult process of making the decision to break up, in this song”, explained Vic.

The clip, directed by Ygor de Oliveira, who signed other productions of the artist such as “EU TÔ BEM (mal)”, “Péssima Atriz”, “Garrafas” and the most recent “Tão Sem Graça”, shared the screen to show the routine from a couple:

“Despite living in the same environment, both perform very different actions: one plays the guitar, the other listens to music on headphones playing video games. One drinks coffee, the other drinks coffee from the machine. A reflection on how the distance between two people can subtly occur, even though they are under the same roof.”

ABOUT VIC BROWN

At just 10 years old, Vic Brow won the awards for “Best Lyrics”, “Best Fan” and “Best Music” at the COEP Music Festival, at the Legislative Assembly of Rio Grande do Sul. Before that, she was awarded at the Porto Alegre Book Fair twice consecutively by Habitasul, on account of two published narratives. Singer and songwriter, the artist is also a dubbing artist, and lends her voice to several characters, including Poppy from the Netflix series “Trolls”, which has musical direction by Justin Timberlake.

His voice is also featured on tracks by renowned DJs such as DUX (“Tomorrow”) and JØRD (“Miracle”). In 2021, Vic started his solo career by releasing his first single “EU TÔ BEM (mal)”, followed by “Máscara”, “Péssima Atriz”, “Terapia de Casual”, “Bonita Sazonal”, which even before being released had its lyrics in a viral shared by more than 16 thousand people on TikTok and reels, and the recently released “Tao sem Graça”.

