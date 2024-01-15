Victim of lethargy and errors in defence, Barcelona SC heads to Independiente del Valle in their visit to Independiente del Valle for the second date of the Pro League. National Championship game

It was a night to forget on Saturday, March 9, when Barcelona SC visited Independiente del Valle on the second date of the 2024 Pro League, which they lost 3-1 at the Banco Guayaquil Stadium.

Those led by Diego López made a promising start and made it difficult for the locals, however, the momentum with which they had started faded and it took only 45 minutes for them to end the duel.

The Canaries displayed attractive play forward from midfield, but left a lot to be desired in the defensive area. Their defense was slow and under-reactive.

Independiente del Valle recently opened the scoring with Luis Zarate’s header in the 9th minute, which went past the visiting defense and beat goalkeeper Javier Burei.

After that goal, the Guayaquilinos reacted and came on the attack and even, at times, fouled the home side.

On 20 minutes, Damien Diaz took a free kick that ended in a goal, however, he did not score due to an apparent offside.

Francisco Fidryszewski equalized in the 32nd minute after anticipating the opponent’s score to make it 1–1.

But the bullfighting disaster occurred in the last minutes of the first leg, where their sluggish defense could not prevent Renzo López and Alexander Bolaños from securing a 3–1 (45+1 and 45+3 minutes) in quick counterattacks.

In the second leg, López tried to find depth in attack and distribution of the ball with the entry of Brian Oyola, who started with yellow, however, had no impact on the visitors’ change of play. (D)