Victor Luna, former América de Cali player and Colombian football coach, passes away

Unfortunate news this Sunday, January 28 Professor Victor Luna dies at the age of 64, suffering a heart attack.

Luna was born in the month of October 1959 in the city of Medellin. For 12 years he was a professional player, he played 7 seasons for Atlético Nacional and from 85 to 89 season he defended the colors of América de Cali.

With Purslanes he managed to win a league in 1981 and with the ‘Devils Rojos’ he managed to win a Colombian tournament in 1986.

After retiring as a player, he began to train as a technical director and become an assistant and coach in the lower divisions and his first big opportunity came with Independiente Medellín, where he played in the 1997, 2000 and 2011 seasons. Served as interim coach in the campaigns and coached ownership 2002–2003, 2006–07. And his biggest achievement as a coach was becoming champion with DIM in 2002.

Atlético Nacional used its social networks to send a message to Víctor Luna’s family and friends, “We express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Don Víctor Luna, who was champion with Verde in 1981.”

