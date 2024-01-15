Victor Mesa Jr. received US citizenship

He Cuban gardener Victor Mesa Jr.won a new award in the year 2024 that recently started. On this occasion, everything happened outside the field of play, but nevertheless, it was recorded as a milestone for posterity.

junior tabletook to the social network after congratulating his current Major League Baseball AA team, Pensacola Blue Wahoos,

The circumstances of this celebration were due to his new situation in the United States. Such a situation is desirable for everyone who knows what it means to experience these types of processes.

You may be interested in: Houston Astros: Spectacular 2024 prospect list includes Leon and 3 Latinos

Victor Mesa Jr. scored another goal

“Congratulations to Blue Wahoos outfielder Victor Mesa Jr. (@VictorMesaRios1) on officially becoming a citizen of the United States! (Country Flag)”proudly indicated the group’s post social networks,

He also had a picture of that unforgettable moment, where the Cubans were jumping with joy and celebrating with the certificate.

Immediately, the same hero reposted the message on his profile on the above forum and added: “God bless America,

junior tableThere is still a long way to go in this sports world. member of subsidiary company miami marlinsFinished his 2023 season with a .242 batting average.

He appeared in 123 games, had 117 hits, 24 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs. Ultimately, his OBP was .308 and his OPS was .720.

You may be interested in: Spring Training 2024: Boston Red Sox reveal Kenley Jansen’s future