Victor Vanykhoute takes day’s success after leaving late in Trofeo Saarland: “The fierce wind and heat made it extra difficult” (Angagem)

Second-year junior Victor Vanykhoute won the third leg of the Trofeo Saarland, the German round of the Nations Cup. With 800 meters to go, Wichtenar launched a split attack. “I am proud of this victory at the highest level.”

“My goal was to win a stage. If something like this works out, you will definitely be overjoyed. Especially since the conditions were tough. It was a 126 km stage on a tough route. Besides, we did it in a temperature of 33 degrees. Drove the car.

“I was aiming for an early breakaway in the function of my leader Jarno Wieder. After several attempts, we managed to escape with a group of no more than ten men. Gibbe Stas was also present. The peloton came into the final stage. National coach Carlo Boumans told me to try to do something in the last kilometer while Stace had to wait for the sprint.”

Vanikhoute was left with two seconds to go when some teammates escaped. “The strong wind made it difficult to stop. It feels good to get my first international win. Now I can start my exams at VTI in WarGames with peace of mind.”

The all-rounder came 35th in the final standings of the Trofeo Saarland. “There was a massive crash in the final stage. Jarno Wieder and Viggo van Neste among others crashed. Several riders had to be evacuated by helicopter, resulting in the organizers permanently stopping the race.”

dreaming of world cup tickets

During the last week of June, Vanikhoute is already climbing with the national team. “I want to win a stage in the highly regarded Tour du Valrôme. Secretly I dream of a ticket to the World Championships in Glasgow. It’s a track that suits me. I could make the race harder.

Vanikhoute has been driving at a high level throughout the season. In Liège–Bastogne–Liège he only had to pass Britain’s Tomos Pattinson. In the Gent-Wevelgem/Grote Prijs André Noyelle in Ypres he crossed the finish line in fourth place. He is now a fixture in the national team.