Victoria Alonso, Producer and President of Effects, Leaves Marvel After 17 Years

One of Marvel Studios’ top and veteran producers has just left the studio! Check the details:

Alonso is a mainstay of the MCU, having joined Marvel Studios in 2006 and working as a producer, effects producer or executive producer on EVERY Marvel film since then.

In 2021, she took over as President of Post-Production, Special Effects and Animation at the MCUafter being promoted to Executive Vice President of Production in 2015. That is, she is really one of the most important forces behind all the productions and successes of this cinematographic universe.

Which makes his departure even more surprising! According to THR, Victoria officially left Marvel last Friday (17/03). However, the exact reasons behind this departure (or resignation) remain under wraps.

Although we don’t have the details, the Victoria area of ​​operations seems to have the answer. Since Marvel’s special effects in recent times have been bombarded with criticism from fans and complaints from professionals and digital artists.

With numerous reports from CGI artists about the terrible working conditions offered by Marvel, considering the studio as “one of the worst clients” in Hollywood.

But even so, all we have left now is speculation, until Victoria herself or someone else at Marvel comments on her departure.

Legacy interviewed legendary actor Laurence Fishburne!

We at Marvel Legacy are proud to share our first interview of 2023, which was simply with the iconic Laurence Fishburne! Yes, we interviewed Morpheus from the Matrix trilogy and so many other classics!

The actor, who voiced the Silver Surfer in the 2007 Fantastic Four movie, returns to the Marvel universe thanks to the animation Moon Girl and the Demon Dinosaur!

Where Laurence serves as an executive producer and also voices one of the characters, the mighty Beyonder! In addition to him, the interview also features Steve Loter, renowned producer and animator who has already commanded animations such as “Kim Possible” and “Penguins of Madagascar”.

Watch the interview right below and mark your calendar: the animation arrives at Brazilian Disney+ on March 15th!

MORE ON GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3

The characters return in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3which does not yet have a synopsis but we do know that the film will deal with the aftermath of Ultimatumwith the Guardians going after 2014’s Gamora, who is still alive and well but fled after Tony Stark’s death in 2023. It will also continue the events of the Christmas Special on Disney+.

Thank God, James Gunn is confirmed as the director and screenwriter of the film, which will hit theaters in May 5th 2023. Obviously, the entire main cast consisting of Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan and Sean Gunn will return!




