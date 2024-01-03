Victoria Beckham: Her favorite daily wellness tips

Smoothies They are a great way to start the day as they are easy to digest and can help us incorporate many beneficial nutrients into our diet at once. Victoria and David like them green and with lots of vegetables: if they have too much fruit and not enough vegetables, it is easy for blood sugar to spike and hunger will soon return. He the con Beckham has spinach, broccoli, celery, cucumber, avocado, apple, lemon and ginger, so it’s rich in antioxidantsAnti-inflammatory compounds, plant nutrients and fiber.

train five days a week

Beckham’s personal trainer Bobby Rich recently shared details of his daily workout routine. Training is an inevitable priority for the couple, and Victoria crushes the mat five days a week. In addition to weight training, Rich also creates an annual plan that includes resistance, cardiovascular, and recovery exercises to ensure his body is challenged in every way. After training? VB takes second the conThis time with whey protein powder (grass-fed and vanilla flavored), blackberries, strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, almonds, an apple, and a banana.

One pill a day…