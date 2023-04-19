

Victoria Justice clarifies Ariana Grande beef rumors Photo: Victoria Justice and Ariana Grande in 2011 (Noel Vasquez/Getty Images) / Hollywood Forever TV

Clarified! Ten years after the end of “Victorious”the actress Victoria Justice put an end to rumors that she and Ariana Grande would have fought during the time of the famous Nickelodeon series.

Justice and Grande played Tori Vega and Cat Valentine in the sitcon, which ran from 2010 to 2013. Rumors about a possible rivalry between the two began to emerge in 2011, after a video went viral on the internet.

In the video in question, Elizabeth Gillies, the interpreter of Jade West, praises Ariana’s singing ability. Then, Justice interrupts the conversation, crosses his arms and says: “I think we all sang.”

Ariana Grande unleashes her voice on the set of “Wicked”; watch

In an interview with The Rundown, from E! News, Victoria called the rumors “so stupid” and revealed how the memes of their alleged fight actually helped bolster her bond with her co-star.

“When the ‘I think we all sing’ meme came out, I think it was so annoying”said the actress. “Ariana texted me and we were both like, ‘This is so stupid.'”

I think the biggest rumor is this whole narrative that was created about me being jealous of her and us not being friends,” said the 30-year-old actress. “I feel like it’s this constant media story and people wanting to put people together. against each other and it’s not even relevant now.”

HFTV ON SOCIAL NETWORKS 👇

YOUTUBE | INSTAGRAM | TWITTER

FACEBOOK | PODCAST | TIKTOK