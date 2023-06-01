Victoria Tower should help revive Noordwijk (Sint-Joost-ten-Knood)

The IBM Tower has transformed into the Victoria Tower over the past two years. The building in Noordwijk now houses offices, a hotel and a roof terrace. The renovated tower was officially opened on Wednesday.

Many Brussels residents still know the Victoria Tower in the North Quarter as the former home of the IBM offices. Today the tower is the new headquarters of the media group WPP and the first establishment in Belgium of the hotel chain The Hoxton. 198 rooms are combined with a lobby accessible to everyone, as are bars, two restaurants and a terrace with panoramic views. The Hoxton will also soon open its own coworking space with multiple meeting rooms.

The transformation of the tower took two years. It fits in with the upgrading of the neighborhood. “Noordwijk is undergoing a huge metamorphosis,” says Pascal Smet (Voorit), State Secretary for Urban Development.

pioneer

“Victoria is a pioneer for the entire district. The building and its surrounding new public space perfectly reflect our vision for Noordwijk. Today we are correcting a historical wrong of the past and transforming this dull office district into a city with many urban turning into a vibrant district brimming with functions.

The project for the restoration of the Victoria Tower was carried out by the architectural firm 51N4E. The architectural design was maintained and as many elements and materials as possible were reused during the construction process.