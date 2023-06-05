‘Victorious’ actor comes to Brussels with ‘Party 101’ full of nostalgic Nickelodeon and Disney Channel hits

It just doesn’t seem to stop the nostalgia. This summer, actor and DJ Matt Bennett will bring La Madeleine to Brussels with his Party 101. It’s an evening filled with old hits from Nickelodeon and Disney shows. Bennett can be seen as Robbie Shapiro in the comedy series victorious,

who enjoyed last year rewind party Might also be interested in Sportpalais party 101 in Brussels next month. On July 9, fans of Nickelodeon and Disney Channel can visit La Madeleine. There, the entire evening will be replete with hits from the golden days of the two channels. think about camp Rock, victorious, no statement made and of course zoe 101The event after which the party is named.

the sadness

On TikTok, images go out party 101 Viral for a while, but soon Belgian fans will be able to experience the party in real life, too. A few days back actor Matt Bennett announced that he will be going on a mini world tour. That tour currently only has six stops, but La Madeleine in Brussels is definitely one of them.

The evening brings back many old hits from the Disney Channel and Nickelodeon repertoires. which includes among other things High School Musical, Camp Rock And The Suite Life of Zach and Cody on, but also no statement made, drake and josh And victorious, Concert organizer Matt Bennett also appeared in later series. He played Robbie Shapiro in the series alongside Ariana Grande, among others.

This concept has been around the world for some time. For example, Bennett had already organized I party, With this he was not seen in Europe. but he does party 101 That’s why yes. Various images from past concerts show that Bennett also uses the series, memes and sometimes images of special guests. For example, actor Avan Jogia was a recent guest. he played the role of beck victorious,

Watch some videos here:

@kt_my_ladyy we love you, Robbie Shapiro!!! #Party101 #mattbennett @mattbennett ♬ original sound – kt_my_ladyy

@mattbennett iCarly theme song. in Seattle. iCarly’s house. It is beautiful in believable. #mattbennett #party101 #party101withmattbennett #icarly #victorious #seattle #nickelodeon ♬ original sound – Matt Bennett

@party101la The Party101 tour is officially on! World, don’t think we forgot about you, I’m playing Vancouver on April 21st and more dates out of the country to come! Pre-sales begin at 10am PST on Thursday and tickets will go live on Friday at 10am PST. Sign up for the pre-sale on party101.club. All other tickets are now live 🙂 #mattbennett #party101 #victorious ♬ Original Sound – Party101 with DJ Matt Bennett! Party101 with Matt Bennett!

tickets for party 101 Available from Friday 9 June on La Madeleine’s site.