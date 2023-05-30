Video. Amazing gesture: Thomas helps former teammate Cavendish to victory: “I thought: let’s help a brother”

As if it was meant to happen: Mark Cavendish won the final Giro stage of his career. And what made it even better was what Geraint Thomas did for his good friend in the final kilometres. The Welshman, although not Cavendish’s partner, took the British champion in tow and steered him to victory. “I have great friends now”, an emotional Cavendish was later grateful.

Thomas, who had seen the overall victory slip out of his hands at the last minute yesterday, had some energy left after a grueling fall to guide his good friend and former teammate Cavendish to victory. “In my podcast (Watts Occuring, ed.) I predicted he would win, so I had to make it come true,” laughed Thomas. “I sat down beside him and saw that only Luis Leon Sanchez was with him. I thought: let’s help a brother.

His 17th stage win in the Giro was also Cavendish’s first win of the season. “I’m very pleased,” said the Manx Express. “I’ve been close so many times this Giro. The boys did a great job today, and my guys (referring to Thomas, ed.) did well too. To be honest, I’m very emotional. “

