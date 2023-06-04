Video. Bicycle kick by Wesley Sonck in Lierse voted the most beautiful goal ever in the Belgian league

Wesley Sonck scored the most beautiful goal in the history of the Belgian league. Football fans have decided this in an online poll of the Pro League and Rights Holder XI. The winning goal was a technically perfect bicycle kick with Lierse against KRC Genk in 2010.

Pro League announced the winner of the ‘Ultimate Goal’ poll on Thursday. Wesley Sonck can now call himself the author of the most beautiful goal in the history of Belgian professional football. At least: the most beautiful goal of television images exists.

The ‘Ultimate Goal’ election took place in three phases. At first, the presenters and commentators of the rights holder’s XI were allowed to select five goals per professional club. Later, the football fans themselves chose a goal from their favorite club. Then they are all played against each other until only one goal remains. And thus Wesley Sonak’s bicycle kick emerges as the winner. The winning goal was scored on 18 December 2010 on the icy pitch of the Hermann Vanderpoorten Stadium in Lierse. What makes it even better is that Sonak took down Thibaut Courtois, then a young up-and-coming talent in KRC Genk, with his bicycle kick. Sonak will be honored for his world goal at the Professional Footballer of the Year ceremony on Monday.