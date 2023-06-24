video | Biden and Taylor Swift make…

The US team for the World Cup has been announced. Some famous Americans like Joe Biden and Taylor Swift presented 23 names who will defend the world title on behalf of ‘Team USA’.

Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Kelly O’Hara will join the United States in the World Cup for the fourth time. There are also fourteen players who will be making their World Cup debut, such as Alyssa Thompson, Lynn Williams, Christy Mavis and Alanna Cook. “Each player has taken a different path to reach this point. We have players with some great stories in our selection. We have a good mix of experienced and young players,” says national coach Vlatko Andonovski.

It was earlier announced that captain Becky Sauerbrunn would miss next summer’s tournament in Australia and New Zealand. She could not recover from the injury in time. Mallory Pugh-Swanson, Sam Mavis and Caterina Macario are also missing.

Oranje Leeuwenen will face USA in the group stage of the World Cup. That match, played on 27 July, is a replay of the 2019 World Cup final.