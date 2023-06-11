Video. Clashes between Italian and English fans get out of control just before the Conference League final

As West Ham and Fiorentina prepare to play in tonight’s Conference League Final, supporters of both sides have already arrived in Prague, Czech Republic. Italy fans in particular were viewed negatively there. Images show how they attacked British fans with chairs and Bengal fire. Result: a pitched battle and a road full of glass. The police intervened after some time. It should be expected that things get a lot sportier on the field tonight.

According to police, West Ham supporters were attacked by Italian fans of Fiorentina. This resulted in injuries to three people. A police officer was also attacked. Prague police subsequently made sixteen arrests. The incident is still under investigation.

Also last week there were disturbances with Italian fans on the sidelines of the Europa League final between AS Roma and Sevilla. The match was played in Budapest, the capital of Hungary. The Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter will take place in Istanbul on Saturday.

