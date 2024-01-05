Video: Dog saves his owner’s life by giving him medicine and water before he faints – People – Culture

it is known as service dog For dogs that are specially trained to help or provide assistance to humans suffering from disabilities or health problems. and a recent clip A dog saves his owner’s life when he realizes something is wrong with him,

According to his social networks, Bailey is a 4-year-old Australian shepherd who has been trained to help his owner Katie, who is suffering from Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (Utensil).

This condition appears in sufferers when they stand up after lying down for a long time. This can cause dizziness, tachycardia and even fainting and this returns to normal when the person lies down again.

Well, recently a video published by Katie has gone viral, in which Bailey realizes that there is something wrong with her and stops by to sit her down.

Then, He takes the jar of pills that his master is supposed to take when she is suffering from a seizure, he hands it to her, and he even opens the refrigerator to bring her a bottle of water with which she can take the pills. And can hydrate itself.In this way possible fainting can be avoided, which can have very serious consequences if it happens in the kitchen or in various public places.

“Dog”: Because this animal had anticipated that its owner, who suffers from postural tachycardia syndrome, was about to faint, it helped him by sitting him down and bringing him water and medicine.pic.twitter.com/V4AbtjMHij – Trending in Argentina (@becauseTTarg) 5 January 2024

It should be remembered that this is not This is the first video of Bailey helping his ownerBecause when Katie is in an episode, she constantly shares clips captured on social media while helping her pet.

Katie had told this in an interview given to ‘CNN’ in 2023. Your dog is able to detect behavior patterns when she is about to faintAnd he has been trained to administer medications and support him during episodes.

During the same ‘CNN’ coverage, animal expert Maria Gudways reported that dogs “They are experts at reading their owners’ body language, They may also notice changes in the eyes if they know their caregivers well. “They study them, and they definitely know when something is wrong.”

“When there are changes in habits, whether for physical or emotional reasons, dogs notice. Additionally, their sense of smell allows them to detect human diseases as well.And even if they don’t know with scientific precision what’s causing the smell, they may associate it with something negative,” Goodways said.

It should be added that dogs have 50 times more smell receptors than humans, and, according to various research, they are able to smell cancer, Parkinson’s disease and types of depression.

,As long as he’s with me, I know I’m safe, and I don’t have to worry about anything.Katie highlighted the importance of service dogs for people with disabilities in the interview.

But it is not an easy path, which is clear in the clip published by the woman, in which she is confronted in the supermarket by people who do not believe that she has a health condition that requires her to be with her pet at all times. It forces. Even though Bailey’s vest clearly says he is a service dog.

Can pets detect diseases?

According to a study published by ‘Science Daily’, since dogs have the most developed sense of smell, they can detect certain diseases in humans, which shows that Dogs can smell health problems.

Other than this, They can detect diseases like narcolepsy, migraine, diabetes and may experience feelings like fear or stress while noticing an increase in cortisol.According to ‘Dog Time’ magazine.

According to studies, when it comes to their owners’ pain, dogs can change their behavior by up to 54%.

Furthermore, although there is no scientific evidence, they can detect pregnancy, because through their sense of smell they can sense changes in the hormones and pheromones of pregnant women.

One of the most famous cases is that of a girl named Evelyn Thomson, who in 2021, at the age of 10, was diagnosed with cancer, thank your dog,

The story took place in Liverpool, England, and was reported by British media outlet ‘The Mirror’, which claims that the minor, who is only 12 years old today, was found after spending the afternoon in the park with your pet. It turned out that he had cancer. ,

Evelyn Thomson’s parents assured that the minor and his pet were playing in the park when he jumped at her feet, One of his legs started swelling in a very strange wayAnd the dog changed its behavior.

The minor’s mother told ‘The Mirror’ that after noticing the strange and unusual swelling, she decided to take Evelyn Thomson to a nearby hospital. At the medical center, specialists conducted the necessary tests and the results greatly surprised the family, as the minor had cancer in one of his legs.

Due to the girl’s actions while playing with her dog, the disease she was suffering from was discovered and this caused the family to take immediate action. Offering the necessary treatment to save Evelyn’s life.,

