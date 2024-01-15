Video Gala – sunglasses on the tip of the nose and a banana bun … Natalie Portman brings back the style of the 60s at the Dior show

Paris Fashion Week has officially launched! It’s actually Fashion Week this Tuesday, February 27th Debuts in style with Dior Fall-Winter 2024-2025 fashion show Which was held in the famous Tuileries Gardens. without surprise, Many stars were seen during this much awaited show, from them, Natalie Portmanwho attracted everyone’s attention 100% 60’s look! American actress has Tweed skirt suit makes a splash Enhanced with a long black coat worn over the shoulders. An overcoat that perfectly matched the pair of pointed-toe pumps she wore on her feet.

As a true fashionista, Natalie Portman has, unsurprisingly, Took care of its appearance down to the smallest detail. Thus, to maintain the vintage spirit of the Dior fashion show, the star chose to wear a banana breadWhich is reminiscent of Audrey Hepburn’s signature hairstyle in the 50s. For more style, the 42-year-old actress also wore his glasses on the tip of his noseAs women did in the past. A look that was in perfect harmony with the spirit of the Chanel fashion show, During this time we saw short skirts, fluid and masculine pants, as well as high boots that were directly inspired by the 60s!

© Rindoff-Borde / BestImage

Who were the other stars in the front row at the Dior show?

The distinguished guests seen during this parade include. also featured Laetitia Casta, The latter also attracted attention In black leather biker style jumpsuit, For the occasion, which shared Louis Garrel’s life, she swapped her length for a fuzzy bob, which is on-trend. house ambassador as if they were present Jennifer LawrenceBreathtaking in a dark gray three-piece suit with a vest with a daring neckline, or singer rosalía, who focused her attention on a black sweater dress, which she wore with a matching cropped jacket, sunglasses from next season’s collection, and a black quilted Lady Dior bag. Tip-top!

Photo Credit: Best Image